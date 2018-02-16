The trade wars are escalating.

Just weeks after starting a residential washing machine war with South Korea and angering the Chinese with tariffs on solar equipment, the Trump administration looks like they’re going to take it up another notch.

Apparently, “aluminum imports threaten national security”, according to Wilbur Ross and the U.S. Commerce Department, which is recommending tariffs and quotas on imports, according to two people who spoke to Bloomberg.

[...]

Needless to say, steel and aluminum stocks are all getting a boost from this.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/16/aluminum-tubes-trump-to-slap-world-with-more-tariffs-because-imports-threaten-national-security/