‘Aluminum Tubes!’ Trump To Slap World With (More) Tariffs Because ‘Imports Threaten National Security’
Currencies, Macro, Commodities, geopolitics
Contributor Since 2016
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
The trade wars are escalating.
Just weeks after starting a residential washing machine war with South Korea and angering the Chinese with tariffs on solar equipment, the Trump administration looks like they’re going to take it up another notch.
Apparently, “aluminum imports threaten national security”, according to Wilbur Ross and the U.S. Commerce Department, which is recommending tariffs and quotas on imports, according to two people who spoke to Bloomberg.
[...]
Needless to say, steel and aluminum stocks are all getting a boost from this.
Full post here:
https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/16/aluminum-tubes-trump-to-slap-world-with-more-tariffs-because-imports-threaten-national-security/