All clear!

Or at least that appears to be the message from JPMorgan’s resident “Gandalf”, Marko Kolanovic.

You’ll recall that just days prior to the market meltdown that ended up catalyzing what BofAML guesstimated was some $200 billion in forced selling from CTAs and risk parity, Kolanovic suggested that things probably wouldn’t deteriorate enough to trigger broad deleveraging from the systematic crowd he’s made a name for himself warning about over the past several years.

Obviously, that wasn’t a great call. “Equity price momentum” accelerated dramatically to the downside the very next day when the AHE print from the January jobs report came in well ahead of consensus. Then last Monday, the bottom fell out completely. That ultimately “forced” him into a mea culpa that morphed into a "buy the dip" reco which proved prescient.

Now, he's back.

With nearly all of the required de-leveraging by systematic investors behind us, we believe markets should continue to recover. Further, systematic investors could begin to re-lever equity positions as momentum is positive at all but short-term horizons (allowing CTAs who were stopped out on the sharp sell-off last week to reenter longs) and realized volatility begins to decline (causing Volatility Targeting funds to gradually re-lever).

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/16/marko-kolanovic-is-back-systematic-de-leveraging-is-behind-us-markets-to-rally/