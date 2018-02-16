‘I Suppose You Think You Raised Hell’

So U.S. stocks could have done without the “Mueller indicts 13 Russians for conspiracy to defraud America” headline, but other than that, Friday was a fitting close to the second-best week for equities since 2011.

To be clear, no one was able to offer a satisfactory answer as to why stocks suddenly are immune to the very same inflation worries that triggered February’s market turmoil and threaten to push 10Y yields beyond 3%. This week brought still more evidence that price pressures are building as the closely-watched CPI print beat and Thursday’s Fed surveys and PPI data told a similar story.

For the time being, it appears the BTFD mentality and the notion that the systematic selling is behind us were enough to assuage fears and underpin a “bigly” bounce for stocks. Again, this was the second-best week for U.S. equities since 2011.

Full summary of a massive week for stocks here:

