‘Why Does It Hurt When We Unwind?’ Why The Re-Emancipation Of Markets Will Be Painful

“This time is different.”

The cliché of clichés. The most eye roll-inducing phrase of all phrases that elicit eye rolls. The gold standard of the doomsaying gold bugs. The go-to aphorism for a bear that’s run fresh out of ideas.

Stripped of legitimacy through overuse and persistent misapplication, “this time is different” has become the one thing you don’t say in polite company if you’re at all interested in having any company at all. “This time is different” has become the special domain of the fringe blogs.

And see that’s unfortunate, because as my buddy Kevin Muir wrote earlier this week, this time actually is different. Like, for real. In fact, “this time is different” by design. It’s not a secret. It’s the furthest thing from a conspiratorial comment that one could make. Central bank policy in the post-crisis world is unprecedented in nature – that is, it’s “different”. And here’s what “different” looks like:

Full post here (and this has some excerpts from the best analyst on Wall Street):

