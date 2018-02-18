I Bet You Care About The Bond Market Now, Don’t You?

Well, I guess this is as good a time as any to talk about yields – again.

Although most investors are undoubtedly aware, in hindsight, of the role rising Treasury yields played in setting the stage for the turmoil that rocked markets earlier this month and erased some $3 trillion in value, it’s not at all clear that everyone has a solid grasp why this suddenly became a problem.

After all, it’s not as if yields weren’t already rising. But it is readily apparent that a whole lot of market participants were not prepared for the sudden shift in the narrative around those rising yields. Indeed, it’s not at all clear that the vast majority of market participants understood what the original narrative was or that narratives even mattered in the first place.

You can tell a lot of people had no conception of that because some $40 billion was plowed into U.S. equity funds in January just as the bond rout was accelerating.

[...]

Given all of this, it’s worth noting that Goldman is out lifting their 10Y DM bond yield forecasts across the board (3.25% for US Treasuries, 1.0% for Bunds, 2.0% for Gilts and 10bp for JGBs). For Treasurys, the bank now projects 3.25% by year-end.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/18/i-bet-you-care-about-the-bond-market-now-dont-you/