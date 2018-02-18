I think people might be missing some of the nuance inherent in what’s happened to markets this month.

Or maybe they’re not really “missing it” as much as they are deliberately glossing over it because almost by definition, nuance takes some of the fun out of things, no matter what you’re talking about.

Take this, from former trader-turned Bloomberg columnist Richard Breslow, for instance:

Market participants have just become so inured to the expectation that God, in the guise of a central banker, will always provide. And they feel betrayed when asked to try to fend for themselves. Do you think birds, who after all are born to fly, feel more or less betrayed when booted out of the nest than traders, who, in concept, are meant to make continuous value judgments, when they are expected to think for themselves? When the little birdie is sent packing it sinks a little, furiously starts flapping its wings and eventually goes happily, even gloriously, on its way.

In the same note, Breslow goes on to write that “one of the worst, if easiest, messages peddled was that the withdrawal of liquidity would be a painless exercise if done with the sagacity promised [and] maybe that would have worked if inflation truly was dead rather than mis-measured and sleeping.”

The key part there is “maybe that would have worked.” I think everyone (including and especially central bankers) was depending on that “working”. Indeed, one could make a pretty convincing argument that the viability of the “Goldilocks” narrative was severely undercut by Trump’s fiscal policies, a situation he made worse by deciding to put Janet Yellen out to pasture.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/18/baby-birds/