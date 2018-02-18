[...]

The funniest thing about this setup is that people make real-time decisions about money based on things economists do and say. And then people argue about those decisions which means that before long, you’ve got an entire financial system built on a soft science and decisions people have made based on economists’ interpretation of a science that is about the furthest thing from “exact” imaginable. In short, it’s all made up.

Of course everyone knows that at some level, right? I mean my professors knew it back in the day. That’s not to say they weren’t pompous (they were) and it’s not to say they hadn’t duped themselves into believing that theirinterpretation of an inherently imperfect science wasn’t better than the guy down the hall’s interpretation of that same inherently imperfect science. It’s just to say that they all know, even if they don’t admit it, that this shit ain’t rocket science – and I mean that literally here. It’s not determinant in any sense of the word and at the end of the day, you can’t even depend on it to tell you if the housing market is about to collapse let alone depend on it to fly you to the literal moon safely.

This makes it especially precarious to try and “forecast” what the Fed is likely to do when presented with a given trend in the data. The data is itself imperfect and the people making decisions based on that data are trained in a “soft” science and the people trying to guess what those decisions are likely to look like are basing their guesstimates on their own interpretation of that very same “soft” science and on top of it all, there’s a reflexive character to the relationship between everyone involved and market participants (i.e. market moves influence policy and vice versa).

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/18/in-my-experience-getting-drunk-with-political-scientists-is-safer-than-getting-drunk-with-economists/