‘As Far As I’m Concerned, It’s Just Speculation’: Full Week Ahead Preview

Between the U.S. holiday and the ongoing Lunar New Year celebrations in Asia, we might be short a bit on liquidity depending on which markets you dabble in, but we won’t be short on narratives to trade.

There’s the Russia probe which, if Friday's new indictments are any indication, is apparently not anywhere near winding down.

[...]

You’ll recall that the news seemed to have taken a bit of wind out of stocks’ sails to close the week:

Additionally, traders will probably fret over tariff headlines after last week’s news that the Commerce Department views aluminum and steel imports as “a threat to national security.”

“We don’t share the assessment that steel imports from Europe, let alone Germany, might threaten U.S. national security,” Brigitte Zypries, Germany’s acting economy minister told Welt am Sonntag over the weekend, adding that Germany views the proposed U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum as “without foundation.”

For their part, South Korea’s trade ministry has apparently met with local steel makers and is prepared to try and “reach out” to Washington ahead of the implementation of tariffs. Seoul is in the process of trying to figure out how to minimize any damage of exports to the U.S.

Full post with everything you need to know for the week that will be here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/18/as-far-as-im-concerned-its-just-speculation-full-week-ahead-preview/