We’ve spent all kinds of time documenting why piling fiscal stimulus atop an overheating economy is a bad idea. We’ve also gone to great lengths to explain why that is especially precarious at a time when the Fed is attempting to run down its balance sheet and when a combination of factors (including, by the way, misguided trade policies) are conspiring to weigh on foreign demand for U.S. debt.

Well, Goldman is out with a new piece called “What’s Wrong With Fiscal Policy?” and again, “the reviews” are not any semblance of “tremendous”.

“Federal fiscal policy is entering uncharted territory [as] Congress has voted twice in the last two months to substantially expand the budget deficit despite an already elevated debt level and an economy that shows no need for additional fiscal stimulus,” Goldman writes, adding that “while most of the recent fiscal expansion has not come as a surprise to us, this nevertheless raises new questions about the plan for US fiscal policy.”

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/19/goldman-warns-on-u-s-fiscal-policy-we-are-heading-into-uncharted-territory/