Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is a guy who, back in December, had had just about enough of your crypto “Lambo” memes.

And it’s a good thing “Lambo memes” were officially passé as of December 28, because between that tweet and February 6, Bitcoin and Litecoin holders saw their Lambo buying power fall by roughly 60% and Ethereum holders saw their Italian sports car purchasing capacity dive by about 25%:

Well now, Buterin's got some more "bad" news...

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/19/ethereum-founder-cryptocurrencies-can-drop-to-near-zero-at-any-time/