Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Ethereum Founder: Cryptocurrencies Can ‘Drop To Near-Zero At Any Time’

|Includes: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is a guy who, back in December, had had just about enough of your crypto “Lambo” memes.

Lambo

And it’s a good thing “Lambo memes” were officially passé as of December 28, because between that tweet and February 6, Bitcoin and Litecoin holders saw their Lambo buying power fall by roughly 60% and Ethereum holders saw their Italian sports car purchasing capacity dive by about 25%:

Well now, Buterin's got some more "bad" news...

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/19/ethereum-founder-cryptocurrencies-can-drop-to-near-zero-at-any-time/