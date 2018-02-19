Is This How The Junk Bond ETFs Blow Up?

You know there’s probably something a bit quixotic about the crusade to warn of an eventual blowup in the high yield ETF space. I’ve been railing against those products for years – long before Heisenberg was Heisenberg.

The blowup of the short vol. ETPs reignited the debate and there’s certainly a sense in which the wipeout of the Seth Golden crowd seemed to presage something – although what that “something” is isn’t yet clear.

[...]

When I talk about the high yield ETF space, I generally focus on the underlying liquidity mismatch which, to me, looks incontrovertible. Howard Marks and Carl Icahn have variously maligned the same structural problem. I have yet to read a refutation of those criticisms that doesn’t essentially beg the question by positing some semblance of benign market conditions. You cannot promise intraday liquidity against a basket of relatively illiquid assets. It’s philosophically impossible. Obviously, it can work for a while (and theoretically indefinitely) by way of an intervening mechanism that allows participants to arb away disconnects. But if that arb relies on people not being in panic mode or being otherwise willing to catch falling knives, well then it stands to reason that in a pinch, the intervening mechanism that allows for the transformation of illiquid assets into ETF units with intraday liquidity will cease to function and at that point, the ETF is only as liquid as the assets it represents.

With apologies to all of the very smart people who are involved in this space on a daily basis (and many of them are undoubtedly far smarter than I am), that model will break. It’s a foregone conclusion.

[...]

Well Deutsche Bank is out with an attempt to quantify what the impact of a given VIX spike should be on IG and HY spreads and, in turn, on IG and HY ETFs. The implication (although they don’t really get too far into this) is that eventually, outflows from those products could present something that approximates a serious risk to markets.

Should credit sell-off to where the current level of volatility implies, liquidity would likely deteriorate anyway, and the added pressure from fund outflows would likely further exacerbate the spread widening.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/19/is-this-how-the-junk-bond-etfs-blow-up/