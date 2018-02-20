So U.S. investors will be dragging back to the desks on Tuesday after a long weekend and the mood will be cautious.

Those of you who were around on Sunday evening for our week ahead preview know there’s plenty to watch this week even it’s light on the data front.

There’s Mueller (who has been indicting some folks) and a flood of supply from Treasury, with some $151 in bills coming on Tuesday and another ~$100 billion in various other debt later this week as the U.S. starts down the road to financing this fiscal stimulus we don’t need on the way to our final, glorious destiny in what Goldman called “uncharted fiscal territory“:

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/20/get-ready-for-more-pain-trader-says-as-yields-rise-stocks-fall-u-s-traders-return/