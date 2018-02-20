Venezuela Launches Cryptocurrency ‘The Petro’ – Here Is The White Paper

You know, it’s hard to know where to start when it comes to lampooning this, but suffice to say that Venezuela has finally launched its own cryptocurrency (“the petro”), a desperate move to try and capitalize off the global crypto craze on the way to staving off economic catastrophe.

This boondoggle has been in the works for months and we profiled it back in early December.

Last night, Maduro announced that the government was set to publish “the manual for acquiring and commercializing the petro cryptocurrency” at midnight.

[...]

Obviously no one takes this seriously. This is Maduro trying to figure out a way around U.S. sanctions and keep the country from imploding entirely at a time when hyperinflation is driving the cost of a cup of coffee up at an annualized 448,000%:

