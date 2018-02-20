Corporations Are Buying The Dip, So What's Your Excuse?

Don’t worry, you can always lean on the price-insensitive corporate bid.

For years, share repurchases have been the main source of demand for U.S. equities, as corporate management teams took advantage of artificially suppressed borrowing costs to lever up and plow the proceeds from new debt into EPS-inflating buybacks.

Never forget the following chart from Goldman (and they update this pretty regularly) that shows you just how much the market depends on buybacks:

Of course this works out great for management’s equity-linked compensation – funny how that works.

[...]

Well according to Canaccord, management is still buying. So why aren't you?

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/20/corporations-are-buying-the-dip-so-what-the-hell-is-your-excuse/