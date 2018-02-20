Welcome back from the long weekend!

It fell apart for stocks in the last hour of trading on Tuesday as jitters about rising yields and ongoing worries about the fiscal situation and Robert Mueller and [fill in the blank] seemed to overwhelm everyone on the first day back after the long weekend. Walmart didn’t help.

The six-day win streak is over:

The supply deluge from Treasury came and went and although I’m not sure “without a hitch” is the best way to describe it, it was digested relatively well all things considered (and by “all things considered” I mean “considering” the fiscal path America is going down).

Full Tuesday wrap here:

