Trader: ‘The First Canary May Have Already Expired In This Coal Mine’

I spent what was probably an inordinate amount of time over the weekend talking about high yield and specifically, the veritable exodus from high yield funds that’s got everyone talking.

In case you missed it, here’s a summary of those outflows from BofAML:

US HY funds experienced a $6.3bn (-2.9%) net outflow last week, their 2nd largest of alltime behind only August 6, 2014’s -$6.75bn (-3.15%). In dollar amounts, the outflows were relatively evenly distributed between HY ETFs (-$2.75bn, -6.0%) and open-ended funds (-$3.58bn, -2.1%), although the former lost significantly more as a percentage of AUM. Non-US HY funds also recognized significant redemptions last week with a $4.56bn (-1.5%) outflow, bringing the global HY tally to $10.9bn. On a trailing 4 week basis, US HY has lost nearly $11bn due to redemptions, putting this episode in a league with only the 2010 EU debt crisis, the 2013 taper tantrum, and the 2014 Ukraine plane crash for the most severe outflows ever.

Well, one (other) person who thinks HY may be a “gasping canary” is Bloomberg’s Mark Cranfield. “Pinpointing the precise end of a high-yield credit cycle is more art than science, though history suggests that when the third year is reached, the end is much nearer than the beginning,” he writes.

If you look at spreads, you can see that after hitting 10.5-year lows late in January, things widened out materially earlier this month before order was restored, probably after investors decided to lean on the solid economic backdrop and benign default environment for the time being.

