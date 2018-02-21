‘The Truth Is, We Don’t Know’: What Is The Line In The Sand For Bond Yields?

Well, the debate around what the number is for 10Y yields has devolved into a veritable obsession for markets at this point.

Of course this is to a certain extent an exercise in futility. There is no “magic” number and it would certainly appear that it’s the rapidity of rate rise that matters and not so much any specific level.

There are plenty of people who would disagree with that assessment, but yields have been rising for months and months and it didn’t seem to become a problem until the narrative changed – i.e. when rising yields stopped being interpreted by the market as a sign of the robustness of the economy and began to be seen them as something that could cause the Fed to lean decisively more hawkish going forward in the face of growing inflation pressure. Recall the following from Goldman:

As we have written before, the equity/bond correlation depends on the level, speed and source of bond yield moves. The recent rapid repricing of bond yields has been again difficult for equity to digest. Since the crisis, if US 10-year yields increase by more than 2 standard deviations in a 3 month period, equities have sold off alongside bonds. When rates rise too quickly, they can weigh on growth expectations and valuations for risky assets and rate vol can spill over to equity vol.

