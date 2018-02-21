Neel Kashkari Isn’t ‘Sitting Here Trying To Engineer’ Dow 86,000, Ok?

Well, I guess if you were looking for something dovish to latch on to in the face of a generally hawkish mood, you can always count on ol’ Kashkari.

Of course Neel isn’t a voter this year but he was Mr. Dissent in 2017 and he was out on Wednesday, ahead of the January minutes, to “clarify” what the addition of the word “further” to the statement means.

And yes, this is where we’re at (and to a certain extent where we’ve been at for a long, long time): debating the addition and/or subtraction of single words from policy statements in a fruitless effort to read the proverbial tea leaves on the way to basically choosing our own market adventure by trading on our subjective take.

Of course the absurdity in the whole thing comes courtesy of the reflexive nature of the policymaker/market communication loop which makes it basically impossible not only to determine if the tail is wagging the dog, but also who’s the dog and who’s the tail in the first place.

In any event, Kashkari told Bloomberg on Wednesday that Wall Street is “overreacting” to nascent signs of inflation.

I don’t want to overreact to one job report, which showed the wage increases of about 2.9 percent, or the latest CPI numbers. Again, we don’t want to dismiss the data, but I also don’t want to overreact to one month’s blip in the data.

