Read These Instructions Before Handling Fragile Fed Minutes

Obviously, interpreting the January Fed minutes is going to be a self-referential nightmare bordering on the absurd.

They are of course “stale” by definition but then again, they are also “fresh” to the extent they shed some light on the committee’s outlook for inflation and also for what everyone was thinking in terms of the administration’s decision to add fiscal stimulus to an overheating economy.

The focus is on the addition of the word “further” to the statement. I’ve talked about that more times than I wanted to over the past several days and I’m sick of it, but you know, c’est la vie. Basically, how many times are they going to hike this year? As you’re probably aware, some desks have already upped their forecasts, citing the likely economic impact of fiscal stimulus.

“Markets will be especially attuned to any explicit discussion of ‘further’ [and] we would not be surprised if ‘most’ thought it important to include the language to emphasize that the FOMC is not nearing the end of this rate hiking cycle,” Citi writes, before noting that “on the other hand, it would be a hawkish surprise to us (and to markets) if ‘some’ or ‘most’ thought it important to emphasize that a faster pace of rate hikes may be warranted.”

