Here Are The Fed Minutes: Take Them To Your Palm Reader
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
Key bullet points:
- FOMC VOTERS AGREED TO ADD WORD `FURTHER’ GIVEN STRONGER OUTLOOK
- ALMOST ALL FED OFFICIALS EXPECTED INFLATION TO RISE TO 2% GOAL
- FED MAJORITY: STRONGER GROWTH LIFTS LIKELIHOOD OF FURTHER HIKES
- NUMBER OF FED OFFICIALS RAISED GROWTH FORECASTS SINCE DEC. FOMC
Extended highlights:
- “Participants agreed that a gradual approach to raising the target range for the federal funds rate remained appropriate and reaffirmed that adjustments to the policy path would depend on their assessments of how the economic outlook and risks to the outlook were evolving relative to the Committee’s policy objectives.”
- “A number of participants indicated that they had marked up their forecasts for economic growth in the near term relative to those made for the December meeting in light of the strength of recent data on economic activity in the United States and abroad, continued accommodative financial conditions, and information suggesting that the effects of recently enacted tax changes—while still un-certain—might be somewhat larger in the near term than previously thought.”
Full minutes:
