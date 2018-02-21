Wait, What?

If you don’t have a sense of humor, the market’s reaction to the Fed minutes was probably pretty frustrating for you.

Initially, it looked like folks had determined that the committee wasn’t hawkish enough. Specifically, everyone seemed to be keying on dovish language around the inflation outlook. Here’s one excerpt that got some attention:

However, some participants saw an appreciable risk that inflation would continue to fall short of the Committee’s objective. These participants saw little solid evidence that the strength of economic activity and the labor market was showing through to significant wage or inflation pressures.

Of course there’s been some “solid evidence” of just that since the January meeting and indeed the entire selloff that rocked markets earlier this month was predicated on the idea that the average hourly earnings number that accompanied the jobs report “proved” (or at least “suggested”) that inflation pressures were building. That, in turn, presages a more hawkish Fed.

Of course it could well be a stretch to assume that markets were extrapolating what the Fed thinks about inflation now (i.e. in light of recent data) versus what was a very tenuous outlook in the January minutes. So maybe Occam’s razor is better here. The Fed was pretty unequivocal on growth and a general desire to proceed apace with hikes and so, cue the following set of charts...

By the close, stocks were lower across the board, with the Dow and the S&P logging their second straight day of losses after snapping a six-session win streak to start the holiday-shortened on Tuesday.

Full summary of a manic afternoon here:

