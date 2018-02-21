Are you still trying to figure out what to make of the January Fed minutes?

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. For the last four days we’ve variously suggested that Wednesday was likely to be a chaotic session. Markets were almost guaranteed to be confused by the minutes as everyone was doomed to try and incorporate whatever clues they could glean from the account of Yellen’s last meeting with the econ we’ve gotten since that meeting.

Throw in the market turmoil that unfolded earlier this month and then the additional nod to fiscal stimulus that came along in February (a development that further heightened fears about how the Powell Fed would view the outlook now that an economy at full employment is set to get yet another shot in the arm from poorly-timed expansionary fiscal policy) and the stage was set for precisely what we got on Wednesday afternoon: guessing and then second-guessing.

Well for whatever it’s worth, Goldman is out with their take. Here are the main points:

1. The minutes of the January FOMC meeting indicated a more positive view on the growth outlook among the Committee and the staff....

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/21/goldman-weighs-in-on-the-fed-minutes/