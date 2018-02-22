Well, the Chinese are back.

The PBoC injected 350 billion yuan on Thursday probably in an effort to make sure things got off to a good start after the five-day Lunar New Year holiday. That was the most injected via reverse repos in more than a year, although really, they’re just rolling what comes due this week.

The SHCOMP logged its best day since August of 2016, rising more than 2%:

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/22/china-is-back/