ECB Minutes Show Bank Concerned About ‘Premature’ Emancipation (Of Markets)

Ok, here come the ECB minutes.

You’ll note that the December minutes were notable and really, you could argue that the hawkish tilt they seemed to betray was one of the defining moments of January as it catalyzed euro strength and stoked more speculation that Draghi and co. are set to call an abrupt end to APP in September (as opposed to maybe tapering further and letting asset purchases run through the end of 2018).

Because the ECB has made it clear that rate hikes won’t come until APP is officially over, any hint as to how the bank is leaning on the end date for QE necessarily has direct implications for the market’s expectations on the date for the first hike.

[...]

Notably, it looks like they aren’t yet ready to remove some of the dovish forward guidance. After all, “premature” emancipation (of markets) is a dangerous thing.

