When Are Bond Yields ‘Kryptonite’ For Stocks? The Debate Rages On…

Another day, another debate about what level on 10Y yields is the “magic” number beyond which equity investors start losing their minds.

To the extent this wasn’t already a veritable obsession for markets (and actually, there is no extent to which it wasn’t already an obsession because it’s all anyone has been talking about since the average hourly earnings number earlier this month), it was back in focus on Wednesday afternoon when stocks nosedived during the final hour of trading as long end yields surged following the Fed minutes.

There’s a lot of nuance to be had in terms of deciphering the minutes and we tried to provide a bit in the way of useful analysis re: what was driving yields higher yesterday afternoon.

But whether it’s inflation fears or simply the fear of more rate hikes or a combination of both (where real yields become a function of rising price pressures as the Fed leans more hawkish in response to the expected effect of piling fiscal stimulus atop an economy at full employment), the bottom line is that when it comes to the market topic du jour, everyone is going to be serving bowls of “choose your 10Y yield threshold” for the foreseeable future.

Of course as Morgan Stanley was humble enough to point out earlier this week, no one knows for sure what the actual pain threshold is. And there’s certainly an argument to be made that it’s the rapidity of rate rise that matters, not any specific level.

Well on Thursday, Wells Fargo’s Christopher Harvey is out weighing in with his take and there are some possibly useful nuggets from his note that we thought we’d highlight given the overriding interest in this topic.

Full post here:

