The BoJ Is Running Out Of Things To Buy So You Know, Next Up Is Foreign Bonds!

I guess there are a couple of different ways you can look at Kuroda’s reappointment as Governor of the most profligate DM central bank in a world where DM central bank profligacy is the rule rather than the exception.

On one hand, it guarantees continuity of policy and thereby ensures that to the extent BoJ policy does become a source of market shocks, it won’t be due to a change of leadership. In the same vein, the nomination of Masazumi Wakatabe for deputy governor pretty clear suggests that the reflationist bent isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“Given his statements, it seems quite likely that Wakatabe will propose additional easing—likely in the form of QE—in the not-too-distant future,” Citi wrote earlier this month, although they did note that’s not likely to gain much in the way of traction.

Indeed, the consensus here seems to be that continuity is something entirely different from designs on plunging further into the abyss on easing and as everyone and their brother has variously noted over the past year, the BoJ has been in “stealth” tightening mode for sometime – although that characterization is of course debatable.

As Credit Suisse wrote in a note out this week, the nomination of Wakatabe probably doesn’t signal what a lot of people seem to be suggesting it signals in terms of a push towards more easing (although at this point, it’s not entirely clear how it’s conceivable to do much more on the easing front). Indeed, as CS notes, Abe could have actually pointed to the yen and to still below-target inflation on the way to insisting on still more accommodation

Speaking of the yen, what happens if it keeps strengthening despite the BoJ being well behind in normalizing policy? How do you keep easing when there are no assets left to buy?

Well, one thing you could do is buy foreign bonds which is what Reuters is out saying may come next.

