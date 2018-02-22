Fly Me To The Moon.

Meanwhile, markets tried to recover from Wednesday’s late afternoon swoon that accompanied the delayed reaction in yields following the Fed minutes. As a reminder, the initial knee-jerk on that was dovish and then carbon-based traders quickly realized that the conciliatory language on inflation didn’t make up for the hawkish take on the economy and the rather explicit nod to continuing the rate hike cycle apace – ultimately, yesterday afternoon was a “wait, what?” moment for some folks.

Thursday brought some relief as yields fell and stocks were generally higher although it’s worth noting that the S&P is having a tough time sustaining a rally over the last several sessions.

As you can see, the final hour was rough again today. I’m not sure how we’re all supposed to meet Wilbur at his lunar Gas-N’-Go if equities keep doing that. What happened to January’s “to infinity and beyond” market”? This was supposed to be “Icarus unleashed“!

This was the fourth day in a row the Nasdaq has closed lower.

