‘Too Big To Fail’ Or ‘Too Close To The Sun’? Anbang And China’s ‘Near-Lehman’ Miss

How you view Beijing’s decision to step in on insurer Anbang depends largely on how you view China’s approach to “markets” (scare quotes there for a reason).

So CIRC is taking control of Anbang (which owns the Waldorf and other trophy assets across the globe) starting today and ol’ Wu Xiaohui is being prosecuted for “economic crimes”, an amusingly vague charge that was tipped last year when he was detained by investigators who, according to people familiar with the probe, refused to say exactly what “economic crimes” means.

China has been zeroing in on Anbang as a potential source of systematic risk for quite a while. Last year, prior to Wu’s detention, the company was banned from issuing new products for three months after the CIRC got irritated about “Anbang Long Life of Happiness #5 Annuity Insurance”, a “long-term” annuity that promised returns after just two years.

And see that right there gets at one the fundamental problems here. CIRC said that product “evaded regulations” and “wreaked havoc on market order”. Stripped of the amusing hyperbole that characterizes China’s official pronouncements on shit that is dangerous, the bottom line is that Anbang’s model was a maturity mismatched nightmare. Duration mismatch doesn’t work forever and unfortunately, China’s labyrinthine shadow banking complex is chock-full of it.

That’s at the heart of this issue. And that is the only excuse Xi needs to step in here. Just kind of deliberately glossing over the details in order to give you a basic idea of the problem, issuing what amounts to short-term paper and using the proceeds to buy up stuff like hotels is a recipe disaster and some might even call it outright fraud. Because you know, if you promise people their money back in say, six months and for whatever reason you can’t issue new products or roll the existing paper, well then you’ve got a problem when everyone comes asking for their money and you’ve bought a hotel with it.

[...]

For right now, it looks like the consensus from nearly everyone is that this was a good idea. “The takeover of Anbang by CIRC also means that Anbang would be unlikely to go bankrupt or face a liquidity run,” Citi writes on Friday morning, adding that “this in turn would avoid the systemic risk that some investors worried about previously.”

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/23/too-big-to-fail-or-too-close-to-the-sun-anbang-and-chinas-near-lehman-miss/