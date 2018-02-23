Good News: Marko Kolanovic Still Sounds Pretty Bullish

When last we checked in on JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic, he was doing whatever the “Gandalf” version of a victory lap is after redeeming himself from a rather un-wizard-like call.

On February 1, Kolanovic suggested that an avalanche of forced deleveraging from the systematic crowd was unlikely despite recent market volatility. Here’s the quote:

Consistent with our previous research, we think that the move was not large enough to trigger broad deleveraging. Equity price momentum is positive and trend followers are not likely to reduce equity exposure.

To be fair (which is something some commentators aren’t in the habit of being), Marko had no way to know that the following day would be defined by an AHE beat that tipped the briskest pace of wage inflation since 2009, although I guess one could make the argument that it wasn’t all that hard to predict, given an economy operating at full employment.

Whatever the case, he “updated” his view on the situation over the next couple of sessions and then essentially gave everyone the green light to buy the dip by variously suggesting that the systematic deleveraging was over. His colleague Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou (who writes the bank’s popular “Flows & Liquidity” notes, usually out on Fridays) reinforced that message with a fortuitously timed note that some say helped fuel the late-afternoon rally on February 9 that essentially set the stage for last week’s impressive bounce off the lows. Here was the title of that note:

That was literally blasted out in all-caps by Bloomberg at 3:30 ET on Friday afternoon as follows:

CTA/RISK PARITY FUND UNWINDING MOSTLY BEHIND US, JPMORGAN SAYS

This week’s rather lackluster action notwithstanding, that seems to be kinda, sorta accurate at least to the extent we haven’t seen anything that looks like automatic selling. Well in his latest update (dated Thursday), Kolanovic notes that “[last week’s] one-week rally was very fast (~99th percentile one-week up move vs. S&P 500 trading history)” which raises the question about whether there’s more room to run.

More here:

