Local Grandpa Delivers Annual Letter, Reminds You He Is Very Wise And Also Super Rich

Well, it’s one of those Saturdays.

Warren Buffett’s annual letter is out which means journalists, money managers, retail investors, and everyone in between will spend the day parsing grandpa’s thoughts on his massive naked put-writing operation and, more to the point, his amorphous aphorisms that, while ostensibly valuable for investors, could just as easily apply to crossing the street as they do to markets. Here’s a good example from the new letter:

Charlie and I view the marketable common stocks that Berkshire owns as interests in businesses, not as ticker symbols to be bought or sold based on their “chart” patterns, the “target” prices of analysts or the opinions of media pundits. Instead, we simply believe that if the businesses of the investees are successful (as we believe most will be) our investments will be successful as well. Sometimes the payoffs to us will be modest; occasionally the cash register will ring loudly. And sometimes I will make expensive mistakes. Overall – and over time – we should get decent results. In America, equity investors have the wind at their back.

Thanks, grandpa! That’s super insightful (or at least that’s what I’ll tell you because I don’t really want to hang out with you on Saturday and I would much rather we just skip straight to the part where we go to Dairy Queen).

Other fun highlights include Buffett explaining that if a giant hurricane ever does fulfill Irma’s destiny by turning Florida into Atlantis, the rest of the industry will go clean the fuck out of business but Berkshire will be fine:

No company comes close to Berkshire in being financially prepared for a $400 billion mega-cat. Our share of such a loss might be $12 billion or so, an amount far below the annual earnings we expect from our non-insurance activities. Concurrently, much – indeed, perhaps most – of the p/c world would be out of business. Our unparalleled financial strength explains why other p/c insurers come to Berkshire – and only Berkshire – when they, themselves, need to purchase huge reinsurance coverages for large payments they may have to make in the far future.

Full letter here:

