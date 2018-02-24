Jeff Gundlach Discovers ‘Strange, Weird’ Truth About Bitcoin And Stocks

Listen, if there’s one man in the world who wouldn’t lie to you under any circumstances, that man is Jeff Gundlach.

So averse to lies is Jeff that he plunged headlong into the Twitterverse last summer in an effort to, as he put it, combat fake news.

His chosen Twitter handle is of course @TruthGundlach which, as we’re fond on putting it, means that Jeff has now made himself synonymous with “truth”.

Well recently, Jeff has discovered a new “truth” that he wants to share with you. Specifically, Gundlach has determined (through what we can only assume was careful study) that Bitcoin is a barometer for risk sentiment. Here’s Jeff on CNBC:

Strangely, bitcoin seems to be the poster child for social mood and market mood. We had a vertical rise from Sept. 7 which was led and epitomized by bitcoin. Bitcoin started at about $4,500 and went up to about $20,000 or so. Bitcoin peaked out in mid-December and it crashed. That sort of presaged the volatility in the stock market. If stocks are going to take another tumble, I think it would be preceded by a bitcoin decline.

