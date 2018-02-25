Boy, I’ll tell you what: I would absolutely love to rent out a small auditorium, pack it full of economists and analysts, make it an open bar event (so, all you can drink for free), set the conversation topic to “impact of rising rates on stocks”, lock the all the doors and then watch what happens from the safe confines of an observation deck.

Obviously, this is all anyone wants to talk about these days and it’s clear why. This month’s market turmoil was variously attributed to the above-consensus hourly earnings print that accompanied the January jobs report which, according to the narrative, is a sign that inflation pressures are building (wage growth being one of the missing pieces of the puzzle to this point). More importantly, this debate is taking place against a backdrop of reckless fiscal stimulus, piled atop an economy that’s already running at full employment and then to top things off, we’ve got a rookie Fed chair who, while not necessarily lacking on the credentials front, is by definition untested when it comes to steering the ship.

[...]

That’s the backdrop against which we bring you the following from Bloomberg’s Mark Cudmore out Friday.

Treasury yields are not in equilibrium at current levels. If they go higher, the dollar will rise and equities will fall. If they go lower, what happens to other assets will probably depend on what the catalyst for the move was.This day last year, U.S. two-year yields closed at 1.18% and the 10-year was at 2.37%. At that time, consensus CPI forecasts for 2017 and 2018 stood at 2.4% and the 2019 projection was 2.2%. Since then the inflation outlook has dropped across the curve. It’s not just that 2017 inflation missed those expectations by 0.3 percentage points. More importantly, we now expect less inflation in 2018 and 2019 than we did a year ago, at 2.3% and 2.17% respectively.

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/25/there-is-only-one-scenario-where-equities-benefit-from-here/