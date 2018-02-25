Are The Locusts Coming? Here’s What History Says About Stocks, Credit, Yields And Inflation

Yields. Nominal ones. And also real ones. And inflation. And Fed hikes.

“Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!”

Admit it, that’s all you wanna talk about. It’s all anyone wants to talk about. Because if we get to 3% on 10s, the ICBMs automatically launch. Next come the mega-cats (don’t worry, Berkshire will be fine). Swarms of locusts will descend on the crops. Famine will ensue.

No, but seriously the “what do rising yields mean for [fill in whatever you want]?” debate has devolved into the absurd.

I mean at a certain level, it’s all that matters right now. As noted earlier on Sunday, the circumstances here are unique to say the least. The U.S. is headed into uncharted waters in terms of fiscal policy at a time when the Fed is letting the balance sheet rundown. There are pressing questions about the durability of demand for U.S. debt from abroad. The reserve diversification discussion is heating up. And as Deutsche Bank recently noted, increased Treasury supply has second-order effects for foreign appetite.

Meanwhile, the Fed is looking to replenish its ammo by squeezing in as many hikes as they can, albeit at a pace that’s predictable. The problem: thanks in no small part to ill-timed fiscal stimulus and what that might mean for price pressures when it’s piled atop an economy that’s already operating at full employment, they’re now facing the possibility of being forced to hike faster than the market anticipates, and that’s helping fuel rate rise.

Clearly, all of this has implications for equities and for credit and because there are so many epochal shifts taking place, “what do rising yields mean for [fill in the blank]?” has understandably dominated the discussion of late.

[...]

Here's what Deutsche Bank has to say about inflation and equity multiples:

A 1pp rise in inflation compresses multiples by 1 point. A majority (70%) of the historical variation in the S&P 500 multiple is explained by its drivers: earnings/normalized levels (-); payouts (+); rates broken up into inflation (-) and real rates (+); and macro vol (-). Our estimates imply that a 1pp rise in inflation lowers the equity multiple by 1 point or a 5% decline in prices from the recent peak.

Much more here:

