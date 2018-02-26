All Hail The ‘Xi Put’: Chinese Shares Soar As Xi Set To Rule Forever

Folks are fired up about the possibility that the Xi “put” will be squarely in place in Chinese markets for the foreseeable future. And by “foreseeable future” I mean literally until he keels over one day, because thanks to the Party’s decision to repeal presidential term limits, Xi is set to rule forever.

I’m not sure I would call the move a “surprise” per se given what we saw at the Party Congress, but this obviously marks a break with the tradition of collective leadership. Additionally, it raises the possibility that “mistakes” could be made later on down the line when he starts to get really old, but you know, I guess we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.

Well call it faith in the inherent “stability” (and that’s a fun dictator euphemism) of one-man rule or call it the market expressing confidence in the relative merits of an indefinite continuation of the current policy regime or maybe just call it Chinese investors taking their cues from Wall Street’s strong close on Friday, but whatever you call it, call it “green” not “red” (get it? “red”?).

The SHCOMP was up 1.2% rising for the third day off of the Lunar New Year break and the six straight session overall:

