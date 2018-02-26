While You’re Waiting, Can I Interest You In Some Stocks?

Listen, everybody is waiting around on Jerome Powell to tell us whether it’s safe to buy some stocks (as a reminder, he’s on Capitol Hill tomorrow and Thursday).

So in the meantime, why not buy some stocks?!

The benchmarks were of course sharply higher on the day. This is what “V-shaped” looks like:

Take a minute (again) to appreciate the regime change here:

More from Monday here:

