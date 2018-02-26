While You’re Waiting, Can I Interest You In Some Stocks?
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
Listen, everybody is waiting around on Jerome Powell to tell us whether it’s safe to buy some stocks (as a reminder, he’s on Capitol Hill tomorrow and Thursday).
So in the meantime, why not buy some stocks?!
The benchmarks were of course sharply higher on the day. This is what “V-shaped” looks like:
Take a minute (again) to appreciate the regime change here:
More from Monday here:
