One Analyst Suggests CTAs Face Existential Crisis After February Quant Quake

I don’t know this for sure, but I’d be inclined to think that the quant community would be just fine with it if JPMorgan would go a day or two without weighing in on what happened earlier this month to CTAs, risk parity, and other systematic strats.

To be sure, the commentary hasn’t been all bad and indeed, both Marko Kolanovic and Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou have taken the lead when it comes to suggesting that the forced deleveraging from the programmatic crowd is likely out of the way. For instance, in his latest piece, Kolanovic noted that according to his models, “volatility targeting strategies may now start very slowly rebuilding their equity positions.”

For his part, Panigirtzoglou might well have helped supercharge the late afternoon rally on Friday, February 9, that set the stage for the best week for U.S. equities since 2013, with a note that for all intents and purposes gave the all-clear on the CTA/risk parity unwind.

All in all, I’d say JPM’s coverage has been pretty balanced. Still, I think it’s entirely fair to say that the quant community doesn’t much care for the attention. If you follow that crowd, you know they’re not big on the idea that “all publicity is good publicity” and to be sure, a lot of the publicity they get tends to be of the negative variety. Simply put, lots of folks like to point fingers after acute risk-off episodes because, well, honestly because when you’re running rules-based strategies, it stands to reason that people will ask you if you might have sold indiscriminately.

So that brings us to Panigirtzoglou’s latest piece which finds Nikolaos asking simply this: “[Is] this a turning point for CTAs?”

First, he notes that “the struggle by CTAs to recover from the recent slump is reflected in their recent performance [as] despite the market rebound, less than one third of the previous drawdown has been recaptured over the past two weeks.”

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/26/one-analyst-suggests-ctas-face-existential-crisis-after-february-quant-quake/