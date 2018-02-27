David Stockman: Amazon Is ‘The Poster Child For The 11th Hour Mania’

David's latest is sure to make some Amazon fans mad...

The fact is, the massive monetary stimulus since the great financial crisis never really left the canyons of Wall Street. In combination, ultra-cheap debt and the price-keeping operations of the Fed and other central banks fostered an outbreak of speculation, financial engineering and pure wagering (e.g. short selling “vol”) that has no precedent.

And that includes the dotcom peak in March 2000. Most of the real crazy stuff back then was comparative small fry on a market cap basis. For instance, Pets. com had a peak market cap of just$400 million before it perished.

By contrast, here’s crazy: Amazon’s (AMZN) market cap has now hit $734 billion, where it trades at 246X LTM earnings and 115X operating free cash flow.

Now nearing its 30th birthday, AMZN is surely no rocket-ship start-up—nor even a modest grower of profits. To wit, its operating free cash flow in 2017 was a paltry $6.5 billion, representing the net from $18.5 billionof operating cash flow and $12.0 billionin CapEx. By contrast, in 2016 it cash from operations was nearly the same at $17.3 billion, while CapEx was substantially lower at $7.8 billion.

Accordingly, the arithmetic tells you all you need to know. Amazon’s free cash flow during 2016 was $9.5 billion, meaning that during the last 12 months its market cap has soared by $375 billionor 103%—-even as its free cash flow has declined by 32%.

There’s your poster child for 11th hour mania, if there ever was one. The raging algo-machines and day traders of the casino have apparently determined to reward a $3 billionplunge in free cash flow with a $375 billiongain in valuation.

Our point here, however, is not merely that Jeff Bezos and his camp followers are not nearly as rich as they think they are or that hundreds of billions of AMZN market cap is destined to be ionized when this hideous Wall Street bubble finally collapses.