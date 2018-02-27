The Definitive Ambiguous Guide To Stocks In A Rising Rates World
Let me tell you something about the whole “when do you higher yields start to weigh on equity prices?” debate: it’s a dead horse and everyone is going to continue to beat it mercilessly.
You might recall that Goldman has variously described the especially fortuitous circumstances that have surrounded the longest bull market in 100 years for balanced portfolios. Not only have stock-bond return correlations been negative for the longest stretch in a century, but both bonds and stocks have also generally rallied. So you’re getting the best of both worlds: you get the diversification and simultaneous gains in both assets.
Needless to say, that’s kind of the crux of the whole yields-stock debate. At what point does the stock-bond return correlation flip decisively/sustainably positive, thus killing the balanced portfolio bull market and, almost by definition, imperiling risk parity in the process? Earlier this month we got a preview of that when 60/40 portfolios and risk parity took a hit as bonds and stocks sold off in unison. “Only five times since 1990 have simple risk parity and 60/40 balanced portfolios had weeks where they simultaneously sold off as much as they did – the last two times being during the global financial crisis,” Goldman wrote, in a post out during the week that preceded the short vol. blow up.
Well on Monday evening, Goldman was out with a new piece that takes a look at the history of stocks in rising yield environments and although this is, again, an exercise in dead horse beating, it’s worth highlighting a few key passages and charts.
They begin by just coming out and stating the obvious, which is this: “What is clear is that the relationship is not clear.”
Yes, it’s “clear” that this is unclear. Have a look:
More here:
https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/27/what-is-clear-is-that-this-isnt-clear-the-definitive-ambiguous-guide-to-stocks-in-a-rising-rates-world/