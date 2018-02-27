Jerome Powell ‘Is Pleased’ To Offer You This Janet Yellen Impression

Ok, here comes Powell’s prepared remarks.

People want clues about the outlook and about how fiscal stimulus plays into the committee’s decision calculus and about inflation and, ultimately, about whether we’re likely to get four rate hikes this year.

Powell needs to learn the art of obfuscation and fine tune his skills at employing euphemisms in the service of not sounding too dovish or too hawkish. Basically, he needs to master the art of using a whole bunch of words to say nothing.

Well speaking of a whole bunch of words, his testimony is out. Here are some (seemingly hawkish) bullet points :

POWELL: SOME HEADWINDS FACING U.S. ECONOMY ARE NOW TAILWINDS

POWELL SEES FURTHER GRADUAL RATE HIKES, OUTLOOK REMAINS STRONG

POWELL: U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK STRONG, INFLATION TO RISE TO 2%

POWELL: FOMC SEES RISKS ROUGHLY BALANCED, MONITORING INFLATION

Full remarks here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/27/jerome-powell-is-pleased-to-offer-you-this-half-assed-janet-yellen-impression/