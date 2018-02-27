Jerome Powell ‘Is Pleased’ To Offer You This Janet Yellen Impression
Currencies, Macro, Commodities, geopolitics
Contributor Since 2016
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
Ok, here comes Powell’s prepared remarks.
[...]
People want clues about the outlook and about how fiscal stimulus plays into the committee’s decision calculus and about inflation and, ultimately, about whether we’re likely to get four rate hikes this year.
Powell needs to learn the art of obfuscation and fine tune his skills at employing euphemisms in the service of not sounding too dovish or too hawkish. Basically, he needs to master the art of using a whole bunch of words to say nothing.
Well speaking of a whole bunch of words, his testimony is out. Here are some (seemingly hawkish) bullet points :
- POWELL: SOME HEADWINDS FACING U.S. ECONOMY ARE NOW TAILWINDS
- POWELL SEES FURTHER GRADUAL RATE HIKES, OUTLOOK REMAINS STRONG
- POWELL: U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK STRONG, INFLATION TO RISE TO 2%
- POWELL: FOMC SEES RISKS ROUGHLY BALANCED, MONITORING INFLATION
Full remarks here:
https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/27/jerome-powell-is-pleased-to-offer-you-this-half-assed-janet-yellen-impression/