What’s Going On With Credit Vol.?

Over the past couple of weeks, in the wake of the turmoil that swept across markets amid the ongoing bond selloff and the blowup of the Seth Golden crowd, there’s been no shortage of commentary about what signals credit is/isn’t sending.

This was thrust into the spotlight last week when IG and HY funds were hit with a veritable avalanche of outflows. Notably LQD saw its largest single-day exodus on record just days after witnessing its largest one-week outflow.

Meanwhile, HY funds hemorrhaged, leading some commentators (including us) to speculate on whether outflows from popular junk ETFs could eventually expose the underlying liquidity mismatch and/or perpetuate a new self-feeding loop that, once activated, could be difficult to short-circuit.

Well clearly, markets have calmed down over the past two weeks, with equities rapidly trimming losses and the VIX snapping back to a 16 handle from above 50 immediately after the rebalance risk was realized in the short vol. ETPs on February 5.

But what’s notable is that while equities have recovered, credit still seems to be showing signs of anxiety. We’ve talked about this at length over the past week and considering how much interest there is in the subject, we wanted to highlight a couple of passages from a note sent to Deutsche Bank clients on Monday.

