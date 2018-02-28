Ok, So Jerome Powell Screwed Up A Little Bit On Tuesday

Ok, well it’s now clear that Jerome Powell messed up a little bit on Tuesday. The reviews are in and he delivered a hawkish surprise although I am by no means convinced that he intended to.

Chalk it up to a rookie mistake, but this wasn’t a good idea:

“We’ve seen some data that will, in my case, add some confidence to my view that inflation is moving up to target”

Now Jay has everyone speculating on four hikes in 2018 and that’s invariably going to spook risk assets.

“The main surprise in Powell’s congressional testimony was his hawkish answer to a direct question about what might cause the FOMC to hike more than three times in 2018,” Citi writes, adding that “rather than affirming the ‘gradual’ rate hike committee consensus, Powell left the door open for upward revisions to dots.”

