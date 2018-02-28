David Stockman To CNBC: ‘That Was Just Janet Yellen In Trousers And A Tie’

David's latest is out and there's a video from his appearance on CNBC Tuesday afternoon which is super fun...

The Donald seems to think that the 37% gain in the stock market between election day and the January 26th high was all about him, and in one sense that’s true.

Donald Trump is all about delusional and so are the casino punters. They keep buying what the robo-machines are buying, which, in turn, persist in feasting on the dip because it’s there and because it’s worked like a charm for nine years running.

So doing, the punters have become downright reckless. After all, the market was already sky high last January—-trading at 23Xearnings on the S&P 500 and resting precariously on a record $554 billionof margin debt . Yet in order to load up on even more of these ultra risky shares, punters have since added $112 billion to their already staggeringmargin accounts, thereby helping to propel the S&P index to a truly ludicrous 27Xby the end of January 2o18.



And therein lies the true danger of the Fed’s 30-year long regime of Bubble Finance and the $67 trillionof debt it has piled upon the US economy. To wit, it has completely unmoored Wall Street from the main street economy, meaning that the speculative momentum and internals of the casino are operating in free flight: They will just keep levitating financial asset prices higher until some powerful shock triggers another meltdown of the type experienced during 2008, 2000 and 1987.

We happen to believe strongly that a bond market “yield shock” will be the crash-trigger this time around and for a self-evident reason. The central banks of the world have unleashed a credit monster—-$67 trillion in the US, $40 trillionor more in China and $230 trillionon a global basis—and know they must finally stop the relentless monetization of existing debt and other assets.

The leadership for that task falls to the new Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, who is a dyed-in-the-wool Keynesian and lifetime crony capitalist bubble rider. Indeed, during the 45 meetings during which he served as a member of the Bernanke-Yellen Fed, he did not dissent a single time.