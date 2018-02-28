Well it was a tough day for some Asian markets.

Between Jerome Powell’s “hawkish” testimony on Capitol Hill and some not-so-inspiring data out of Japan and China, conditions were ripe for a lackluster session to close out what was a truly tumultuous month.

While you can’t depend on this Chinese data because it’s likely distorted by the Lunar New Year holiday, but to the extent you can depend on it, the following numbers weren’t great.

February manufacturing PMI: 50.3 (Est. 51.)

February non-manufacturing PMI: 54.4 (Est. 55.0)

February composite PMI: 52.9

So that manufacturing print was down from 51.3 in January, so that m/m drop is the largest in half a decade – obviously that’s not ideal. The internals weren’t great either – a further deterioration in new export orders was particular vexing.

And then there was Japan where industrial production missed everything.

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/28/japan-and-china-just-closed-february-on-a-sour-note/