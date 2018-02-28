‘Most Investors Didn’t Anticipated That’: Goldman Weighs In Powell’s Hawkish Surprise

he reactions continue to come in re: Jerome Powell’s testimony on Capitol Hill and as noted on Tuesday evening, the consensus here is that it was a notable (if inadvertent) hawkish surprise.

The reaction in Treasurys yesterday clearly indicated that the market wasn’t prepared for Jay’s comments with regard to how the incoming data have affected his own view about progress on the inflation front.

This is likely to weigh on risk asset sentiment from now until the March meeting although that comes with the usual caveat about not underestimating the propensity of investors to revert to the Pavlovian BTFD mentality which, judging by the V-shaped charts from February, is still deeply ingrained.

Goldman is out with their take and it’s the same story. “Powell presented an upbeat take on the economy and noted that his outlook has improved incrementally since the FOMC’s December meeting, a comment that sparked a sell-off in the Treasury market and appeared to raise the odds of an upward move in the Fed’s dot plot at the March meeting," the bank writes.

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/28/most-investors-didnt-anticipated-that-goldman-weighs-in-powells-hawkish-surprise/