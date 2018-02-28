Short Demand For HY ETFs Hits Record

There’s been a lot of discussion about HY ETFs of late and it’s not hard to understand why.

As a reminder, junk bond funds saw massive outflows earlier this month in the wake of the market turmoil that also sent investors scurrying from IG funds (as rate jitters hit home) and, briefly, from equities.

You might recall the following from BofAML, out on February 15:

On a trailing 4 week basis, US HY has lost nearly $11bn due to redemptions, putting this episode in a league with only the 2010 EU debt crisis, the 2013 taper tantrum, and the 2014 Ukraine plane crash for the most severe outflows ever.

Well Markit is out with something interesting. To wit:

Short demand for high yield ETFs is at the highest level recorded, currently over $7bn in total. Demand remains elevated despite a rally off the lows, which recovered half of the YTD losses for the products.

More here for anyone interested:

