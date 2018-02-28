Bill Ackman Gives Up, Unwinds Infamous Short Bet Against Herbalife

Well, all terrible trades must come to an end, and despite the fact that Bill Ackman had previously suggested he would fight the Herbalife battle to the bitter end, it looks like he’s finally thrown in the towel.

“Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital has exited its Herbalife bet five years after his fight with Carl Icahn erupted,” CNBC reports, adding that “Ackman told Scott Wapner on Wednesday that he had unwound the position.”

It wasn’t too long ago that Bill converted this bet from an outright short to a put position, presumably to keep himself from getting squeezed. As a reminder, here’s what he told CNBC back in November when he unveiled his “new strategy”:

We’ve been entirely right on our Herbalife investment in terms of the fundamentals of the business. We’ve been wrong on the share price. A big part of that is the fact that companies repurchase a huge amount of shares.

