The Wolf Finally Came.

And so we close the book on February, the month when the boy who cried wolf was finally telling the truth.

The month when the inverse and levered VIX ETP rebalance risk that would never be realized was finally realized, wiping out the short products literally overnight and leading to a collapse of their vega-to-buy the following day (the risk they posed was eliminated by their implosion):

[...]

And the month when the correction that would never come finally came, snapping a 499-session streak:

