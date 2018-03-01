As noted on Wednesday afternoon, the dollar managed its first monthly gain in four in February, leading some to wonder if we’ve seen a turning point for a greenback.

Of course the dollar story is complicated these days.

On one hand, you’ve got a ballooning deficit in the U.S. and worries that the Trump administration is still angling for a weak dollar policy to bolster U.S. trade. On the other hand, you’ve got rising U.S. yields and a Fed chair who delivered a hawkish surprise earlier this week during his first public testimony on Capitol Hill.

So is this an inflection point? Maybe...

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/01/the-big-dollar-question-is-this-the-turning-point/