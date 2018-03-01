Oh No: Here’s How Much Worse It Got For David Einhorn In February

Well, we already knew it was bad for David Einhorn in February, we just didn’t know how bad.

On February 21, during the Greenlight Re call, Einhorn admitted he’s “never underperformed like this” and provided a bit of color on how things went in February.

The environment in February “remained difficult for the portfolio” he said, adding that it “didn’t underperform materially” considering the longs (so I guess that latter bit was supposed to be a positive?).

Here’s the full quote from the Greenlight Re call:

While we’ve never underperformed like this, our prior worst underperformance compared to the S&P came in March of 2000 which was a similar environment. We are managing the growth exposure prudently while maintaining exposure to the fundamentally challenged shorts that hurt us. The Greenlight reinvestment portfolio is currently about 102% gross long, by 69% gross short. While the environment has remained difficult with gross stocks accelerating their outperformance against value stocks this year including February, we think reversion maybe finally coming soon. Corporate tax cuts are a benefit to companies with profits which are a hallmark of our loan portfolio. Higher interest rates are beginning to offer investors an alternative they haven’t had in many years and should render uncertain future profits of our business and story stocks less valuable. The valuation spread between our longs and our shorts is incredibly wide.

Well the numbers are in and it's not great...

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/01/oh-no-heres-how-much-worse-it-got-for-david-einhorn-in-february/