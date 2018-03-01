Here’s Who Will Buy All That Treasury Supply (Now If Only We Knew The Price)

10Y yields are back near their lowest levels since last month’s CPI beat, having given back Tuesday’s Jerome Powell-inspired spike that derailed equities.

They’ll be no shortage of narrative fodder on Thursday with Powell’s second act (this time in testimony to the Senate) and PCE on the docket, but panning out, the question still lingers: how high will yields go? And of course the follow-up that no one can answer: what is the magic number on 10s beyond which equities can no longer pretend not to care?

Here are the monthly yield changes for UST benchmarks from February:\

2Y +10.9bp

5Y +12.6bp

10Y +15.6bp

30Y +18.9bp

As a reminder, the two-month rise in real yields (i.e. January plus February) was the largest since the election:

Playing out in the background here is a dramatically different supply picture thanks to Trump’s tax cuts and fiscal stimulus push. The supply deluge raises the following obvious question: who’s going to buy it all?

More here:

